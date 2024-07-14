In short Simplifying... In short At her Milan concert, Taylor Swift wowed fans with her wardrobe changes, including a new turquoise blue set and a white gown with lyrics from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?".

The crowd showed their love by chanting "Sei Bellissima", meaning "you are very beautiful" in Italian.

Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert, yet again!

Taylor Swift's Milan show: Bug bite, lyric twist, wardrobe switch!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:03 pm Jul 14, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Taylor Swift's inaugural Eras Tour concert in Milan was briefly disrupted when the 34-year-old singer swallowed a bug during her secret songs segment, again! The incident, which occurred at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday, caused Swift to cough and pause her performance. "I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight," she told the crowd, before reassuring them that she would be fine after a brief coughing spell.

Past incidents

Swift's third on-stage bug snack!

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred during her tour; a similar event happened just a few weeks ago in London when the pop sensation accidentally swallowed a bug while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well. The incident was caught on video and showed the singer coughing before asking the Wembley Stadium crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" Swift swallowed a bug for the first time in Chicago last December!

Check out Swift's reaction after swallowing the bug

Wardrobe updates

Swift's costume changes were the highlight of Milan's show

Swift's Milan concert also stood out for its wardrobe changes. The first outfit that drew attention was her Fearless era costume—featuring black and gold designs radiating from the center. For the 1989 segment of the show, Swift debuted a matching turquoise blue set—a first-time color combination for her. During her Tortured Poets Department set, she wore a white gown with lyrics from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" printed in cursive, replacing her previous dress which had Fortnight lyrics.

Crowd's chant

Italian fans showered Swift with affection

During the concert, the crowd began chanting Sei Bellissima to Swift, which translates to "you are very beautiful" in Italian. The 14-time Grammy winner seemed moved by this display of affection from her fans. Before her Milan performance, Swift had entertained audiences for two nights in Zurich as part of her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour on July 9 and 10. She marked her 113th show of the tour by playing several favorite songs for the Swiss crowd.