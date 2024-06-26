In brief Simplifying... In brief Katy Perry recently turned heads with a dress displaying empowering song lyrics, following her Vogue World show appearance and announcement of a France tour.

She's also reuniting with her previous album producers for a new single and has been involved in collaborations post her 2020 album, Smile.

What's the story Pop sensation Katy Perry has creatively previewed her forthcoming single Woman's World by printing the song's lyrics on a 500-foot train of her dress! Yes, she did that! The singer was spotted at Paris's Vendome for Fashion Week, donning a striking red Balenciaga dress with an extraordinarily long train. As she entered the venue, Perry unveiled the lyrics to her new song, set for release on July 11.

Lyrics revealed on Perry's dress at Paris Fashion Week

The lyrics exhibited on Perry's dress read: "She's a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She's a sister, she's mother," and continued with "Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover/You know/ It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it." This unique reveal followed her appearance at the Vogue World show and her announcement of returning to France for her next tour.

Take a look at the long train here!

Perry reunites with previous album producers for the new single

In preparation for her new single, Perry has reportedly reunited with music producers Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Stargate. These are the same producers who contributed to her previous hit albums Teenage Dream and Prism. A source from Capitol Records informed Rolling Stone that "Katy knew exactly the album she wanted to make and put together the team to make it happen."

Perry's recent projects and departure from 'American Idol'

Before the grand reveal in Paris, Perry had shared a 15-second TikTok video teasing her electro-pop, self-empowering single Woman's World. Her latest project was the 2020 album Smile. Since then, she has collaborated with Thomas Rhett on Where We Started in 2022 and Alesso on When I'm Gone in 2021. Meanwhile, after seven seasons as a judge, Perry left American Idol following its 22nd season.