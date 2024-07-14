In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Kill' continues to dominate the box office, pulling in ₹1.30cr on its ninth day and bringing its total to ₹13.20cr.

Box office: 'Kill' continues dominance amid 'Sarfira,' 'Indian 2'

What's the story Against all odds, the action film Kill starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal is proving its mettle at the box office. Despite facing competition from two new releases, Sarfira and Indian 2, Kill (produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga) has held strong since its July 5 release. This perseverance has translated into a solid performance in its second weekend. Here's a closer look at the film's box office breakdown.

On its ninth day in theaters, Kill experienced a surge in audience numbers, raking in ₹1.30cr on Saturday alone, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This boost brought the film's total collection to ₹13.20cr. Kill had an overall 36.63% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the highest audience turnout recorded during the night shows at 52.18%, followed by evening shows at 41.77%. This film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

In addition to its box office success, Kill also boasts a strong cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanya Maniktala, and Harsh Chhaya﻿. The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival where it was the first runner-up in the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness category, further solidifying its global appeal. Notably, a Hollywood remake is in the works by the producers of John Wick.