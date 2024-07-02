In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD" is smashing box office records, raking in a whopping ₹635 crore globally.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film's opening weekend saw it become the third biggest opener in Indian cinema, even outdoing hits like KGF 2 and Salaar.

With its multilingual success, the film is now marching towards a ₹600 crore worldwide collection, with the Telugu and Hindi versions proving particularly popular. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

'Kalki 2898 AD' shatters box office records, earns ₹635 crore

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:49 am Jul 02, 202409:49 am

What's the story The film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has broken box office records with a gross collection of around ₹84 crore-plus worldwide on its fifth day. Sacnilk reports that the film amassed over ₹34.6 crore net in India on Monday across all languages. According to bollymoviereviewz.com, the worldwide collection was between ₹45-50 crore, bringing the total collection to over ₹635 crore.

Stellar performance

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed global opening records

Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹550 crore globally in its opening weekend, making it the third biggest opener in Indian cinema. The film's opening day collection was a staggering ₹191 crore, surpassing the global opening records of films like KGF 2, Salaar, Leo, Saaho, and Jawan. However, RRR remains the highest Indian opener with ₹223 crore collections, followed by Baahubali 2 which grossed over ₹217 crore on its opening day.

Box office success

It's marching toward ₹600 crore worldwide

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is now heading toward a worldwide collection of ₹600 crore. In India alone, the film has collected ₹343 crore nett in just five days. The Telugu and Hindi versions have been particularly successful compared to other languages. Vyjayanthi Movies, the film's production house, announced that Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹555 crore in four days and added another ₹35 crore nett in India on its fifth day at the box office.

Multilingual success

'Kalki 2898 AD' earns impressive collections across languages

The five-day total collection of Kalki 2898 AD in India stands at ₹343.6 crore nett. The Telugu version earned ₹182 crore, while the Hindi version amassed ₹128 crore on Monday, July 1. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film also performed well, raking in ₹20.3 crore, ₹11.2 crore and ₹2.1 crore respectively.