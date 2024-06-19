In brief Simplifying... In brief "Chandu Champion," a film about India's first Paralympic gold medalist, saw a slight dip in box office earnings on its fifth day but is still expected to cross the ₹30cr mark.

Box office collections of 'Chandu Champion': Day 5

Box office: 'Chandu Champion' witnesses dip on Day 5

By Tanvi Gupta 11:58 am Jun 19, 202411:58 am

What's the story The Kartik Aaryan-led film Chandu Champion has seen a decrease in box office collections on its fifth day of release. Per Sacnilk, the sports drama earned ₹3.25cr on Tuesday. Helmed by Kabir Khan and based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, the movie is yet to cross the ₹30cr mark in India. Despite this dip, the total collection for this film stands at ₹29.75cr in India after five days.

Collection details

'Chandu Champion' box office journey: Day-by-Day breakdown

On its opening day, Chandu Champion earned a decent ₹4.75cr and saw an increase on the second day with collections of ₹7cr. The third day brought in the highest single-day earnings for the film at ₹9.75cr, while the fourth day saw collections of ₹5cr. Despite a dip on the fifth day, it is expected to cross ₹30cr mark with Wednesday's collections. Meanwhile, it recorded an overall 13.86% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Competition

Biggest competition for 'Chandu Champion' is 'Munjya'

While Aaryan's film is holding its own in theaters, its biggest rival is Maddock Films's horror-thriller Munjya, starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Released on June 7, Munjya is causing quite a stir at the box office. On Tuesday, it earned ₹3.40cr, just a few lakhs more than Chandu Champion. The battle for box office supremacy is heating up, and the competition is getting thrilling!

Film synopsis

'Chandu Champion' depicts life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist

Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, tells the inspiring story of Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Aaryan portrays the sports icon through various stages of his life, including his time as an Indian Army soldier, wrestler, boxer, 1965 war veteran, and swimmer. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Read our review here.

Film reviews

Industry praised 'Chandu Champion,' Akhtar lauded performances

Chandu Champion has received praise from several film industry members. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his thoughts on his X, stating, "Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story...Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role." Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev also showered praise on the actor. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt note, stating that the film made him "laugh, cry, feel pride, and cry some more."