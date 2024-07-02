In brief Simplifying... In brief The team behind the 'John Wick' franchise is set to remake the Indian film 'Kill', marking their second collaboration with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment to remake Dharma Productions's 'Kill'

'Big shoes to fill': 'John Wick' team on remaking 'Kill'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:25 am Jul 02, 202410:25 am

What's the story Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment—the production powerhouses behind the John Wick franchise—have revealed plans to create an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller Kill. The original film, produced by Karan Johar, is set for release in India on Friday (July 5). The plot of Kill revolves around an Indian Army commando who must rescue his love from a forced engagement while dealing with knife-wielding thieves on a New Delhi-bound train.

To note, Kill marks the second collaboration between Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, following their successful partnership on the 2013 feature film The Lunchbox. Dharma Productions, renowned for its global presence and Johar's pioneering work in the film industry for over 25 years, teams up once again with Sikhya Entertainment, the award-winning Indian production house behind India's first Oscar winner, 2022's The Elephant Whisperers.

'John Wick's production team drawn by 'Kill's gripping action scenes

The original film—helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat—premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and was later showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival. Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise and a producer from 87Eleven Entertainment, will spearhead the remake. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski remarked, adding that they have "big shoes to fill."

English remake of 'Kill' marks 'milestone' for Indian cinema

The decision to remake Kill in English underscores the increasing international allure of Indian cinema. The film's producers expressed excitement about this collaboration, highlighting the film's reception at international festivals. "When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we envisioned a story that would resonate globally," said a joint statement from the producers, adding that partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate is a "significant milestone for Indian cinema."

'Kill' remake aims to broaden the reach of Indian cinema

The original cast of Kill, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has been lauded for their performances in the film's high-octane action sequences. The remake seeks to retain the essence of the original while introducing it to a wider English-speaking audience familiar with Lionsgate's history of action films. This collaboration aims to bring the intense storyline to a broader audience, merging the gripping elements of the original with a fresh cultural perspective.