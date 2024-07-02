'Chandu Champion' rakes in ₹59 crore by third week
The Bollywood film Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has amassed a total of ₹59.1 crore net in India within three weeks of its release. Despite a slowdown in theater attendance, the movie continues to generate profits. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has been lauded for its excellent direction and Aaryan's outstanding performance.
'Chandu Champion' box office journey: Day-by-day breakdown
Released on June 14, Chandu Champion earned ₹4.75 crore on its opening day. The film's first-week collection totaled ₹35.25 crore, with the second week adding another ₹20.25 crore to its earnings. By the end of the third week, despite a slight dip in collections, it managed to accumulate an estimated total of ₹59.1 crore net in India.
'Chandu Champion' captivated audiences with inspiring story
Chandu Champion is a sports biopic that narrates the compelling journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist. The film's portrayal of courage and resilience has struck a chord with audiences, contributing to its sustained success at the box office. Despite fluctuations in daily earnings, the movie's powerful narrative continues to draw viewers, ensuring its profitable run.
Detailed breakdown of 'Chandu Champion's' box office collections
The film's box office report card shows a steady collection since its release. The first three days saw earnings of ₹4.75 crore, ₹7 crore, and ₹9.75 crore, respectively. The following four days brought in collections of ₹5 crore, ₹3.25 crore, ₹3 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. Despite a slight dip on the 18th day with earnings of ₹0.45 crore, the film continues to maintain its profitable run.