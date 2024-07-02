In brief Simplifying... In brief "Chandu Champion", a sports biopic about India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, has been a hit at the box office.

Despite some fluctuations, the film has consistently drawn audiences, earning ₹59.1 crore net in India by its third week.

'Chandu Champion' box office collection

'Chandu Champion' rakes in ₹59 crore by third week

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:37 am Jul 02, 202410:37 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has amassed a total of ₹59.1 crore net in India within three weeks of its release. Despite a slowdown in theater attendance, the movie continues to generate profits. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has been lauded for its excellent direction and Aaryan's outstanding performance.

Earnings report

'Chandu Champion' box office journey: Day-by-day breakdown

Released on June 14, Chandu Champion earned ₹4.75 crore on its opening day. The film's first-week collection totaled ₹35.25 crore, with the second week adding another ₹20.25 crore to its earnings. By the end of the third week, despite a slight dip in collections, it managed to accumulate an estimated total of ₹59.1 crore net in India.

Film synopsis

'Chandu Champion' captivated audiences with inspiring story

Chandu Champion is a sports biopic that narrates the compelling journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist. The film's portrayal of courage and resilience has struck a chord with audiences, contributing to its sustained success at the box office. Despite fluctuations in daily earnings, the movie's powerful narrative continues to draw viewers, ensuring its profitable run.

Collection analysis

Detailed breakdown of 'Chandu Champion's' box office collections

The film's box office report card shows a steady collection since its release. The first three days saw earnings of ₹4.75 crore, ₹7 crore, and ₹9.75 crore, respectively. The following four days brought in collections of ₹5 crore, ₹3.25 crore, ₹3 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. Despite a slight dip on the 18th day with earnings of ₹0.45 crore, the film continues to maintain its profitable run.