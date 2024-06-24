In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite the sudden halt of IMAX bookings for Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD', the film is breaking records with advanced bookings, selling over two lakh tickets in India within 24 hours.

The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is set in a dystopian future, with a unique promotional strategy including an animated prelude on Amazon Prime.

The film's release status in IMAX remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IMAX bookings for 'Kalki 2898 AD' halted

IMAX bookings for Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' halted unexpectedly: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm Jun 24, 202405:00 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD—set for release on Thursday—has experienced an unexpected halt in its IMAX bookings. The makers and distributors of the film have instructed exhibitors to pause all IMAX bookings as of Monday, reported Bollywood Hungama. "We got the information that the makers and distributors have asked exhibitors to keep the IMAX bookings on hold. Accordingly, we stopped...immediately," a multiplex official revealed. Just three days before its release, why was such action taken?

Release uncertainty

Will 'Kalki' not be released in IMAX format?

Adding to the unexpected development, a source told the portal that some multiplexes have been informed that "Kalki will not be released in IMAX format." This information has sparked speculation about a potential cancellation of the film's IMAX release. "It's been more than six hours and we hope the makers give clarity on this aspect as there's a demand for this film's IMAX version. The audience needs to know what's happening," the source stated.

Star power

Despite uncertainty, 'Kalki 2898 AD' smashed records in advanced bookings

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its IMAX release, Kalki 2898 AD is already smashing records at the advanced booking, which opened on Sunday. Nag Ashwin's directorial has set a new record by selling over two lakh tickets within the first 24 hours of advanced bookings in India. The film's collection surpassed ₹6cr gross by Monday morning, as reported by Sacnilk. Meanwhile, the film has already sold over 1,13,000 tickets and amassed a whopping $3M in sales in the North American region.

Cast

Meet the cast and crew of the upcoming film

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of ₹600cr. Set in the year 2898 AD, Kalki depicts Kasi as the last surviving city under a totalitarian regime led by Supreme Yaskin. The plot revolves around Kalki—a mysterious figure believed to be the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu.

Promotion tactics

Unique promotional strategy for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

In a unique promotional move last month, an animated prelude titled B & B: Bujji And Bhairava was released on Amazon Prime Video to help viewers understand the world of Kalki 2898 AD. A grand promotional event for the film was also held in Mumbai last week, attended by the film's stars. With a runtime of 180 minutes, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kalki 2898 AD is the longest Prabhas film ever.