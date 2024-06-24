In brief Simplifying... In brief The release of 'Monkey Man', a dystopian revenge drama, in India is uncertain as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not reviewed it despite changes made by Universal Studios.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:56 pm Jun 24, 202404:56 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has postponed the release of Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, without officially banning it, per a report by The Hindu. The board has not scheduled a screening for its advisory panel, a necessary step for film approval. This delay continues despite Universal Studios making significant edits to the film to reduce its alleged political implications.

Film edits

'Monkey Man' edits failed to expedite CBFC approval

Monkey Man, a dystopian revenge drama, was set for release in India on April 19 but never reached the theaters. Universal Studios had edited out scenes linking religion and politics and altered the color of political banners from saffron to red. Despite these changes, the film has not been reviewed by the censors, breaching the five-day deadline stipulated by the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. The deadline was set in May.

Information withheld

CBFC withheld details of the 'Monkey Man' examination

The CBFC has not disclosed any details about the film's examination process, despite a Right to Information request by The Hindu. CBFC's Chief Executive Officer, Smita Vats Sharma, supported the decision to withhold these details under the Right to Information Act. Actor Makarand Deshpande revealed in an interview that Patel informed him certain scenes were cut for "political" reasons, which were integral to his character and the film's message.

Film synopsis

What is the story of 'Monkey Man'?

Monkey Man tells the story of an underdog street fighter, played by Patel, who becomes a vigilante superhero. The protagonist fights against powerful individuals responsible for his mother's death and the oppression of marginalized people. The film—also starring Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others—explores themes of justice and empowerment. Despite its global release on April 5, no release date has been confirmed for India, either on OTT or in theaters.