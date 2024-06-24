In brief Simplifying... In brief Khushi Kapoor, known for her role as Betty Cooper in 'The Archies', is grateful for both praise and criticism, using it to grow as an actor.

She's excited about her upcoming Bollywood projects, including 'Naadaniyaan' with Ibrahim Ali Khan and 'Loveyapa', a remake of 'Love Today', with Junaid Khan.

Kapoor is embracing her journey in the industry, eager to carve her own path.

Khushi Kapoor talks about dealing with criticism

'Thankful': Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on criticism for 'The Archies'

What's the story Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with The Archies, has shared her experiences dealing with criticism and growth. Despite gaining instant popularity on social media, she does not see herself as a "rage." In an interview with IANS, Kapoor stated, "I wouldn't call myself a rage, but I'm really blessed and grateful for the love I'm getting." Zoya Akhtar's The Archies also starred Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, among others.

Personal growth

Kapoor embraces criticism and growth in the film industry

Kapoor, who played Betty Cooper in The Archies, expressed gratitude for both praise and criticism. She said, "And I'm thankful for the criticism too. I'm really just taking the time to learn, grow, and focus on myself and my work." The actor is also known for her roles in YouTube short film Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar and the student short film Speak Up.

Upcoming projects

Her future projects in Hindi cinema

The rising actor also expressed her enthusiasm about her future projects in Bollywood. She will be seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will be marking his debut in Hindi cinema. Additionally, she also has Loveyapa with Junaid Khan; it's a remake of Love Today. Kapoor said, "It's nice to finally be out there in the industry, and I'm happy to be starting to find my way."