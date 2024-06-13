Ryoo Seung-wan announces espionage film 'HUMINT'

What's the story South Korean filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan, recently noted for his Cannes presence with I, The Executioner, has revealed his next venture, an espionage action film named HUMINT. The movie will portray North and South Korean secret agents clashing while investigating crimes at the Vladivostok border in Russia. The title HUMINT refers to the spy industry's term for the collection of intelligence through humans.

'HUMINT' promises mature espionage action, production begins in October

Ryoo's Filmmaker R&K company will produce HUMINT, with distribution by NEW. Ryoo has consistently sought to diversify his genres and assures that HUMINT will offer a "more mature espionage action" than his previous films. Full-scale production is set to commence in October, following the finalization of the film's casting.

Star-studded cast announced for Ryoo's 'HUMINT'

The cast of HUMINT includes Zo In-sung, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon, and Nana. Zo, recognized for his roles in Ryoo's Escape from Mogadishu and Smugglers, will portray Manager Zo from South Korea's National Intelligence Service. Park, also a part of Smugglers, will play North Korean captain Park Geon.

Ryoo's remarkable career and influence in cinema

Ryoo, the elder brother of actor Ryoo Seung-bum, is a seasoned stylist and action enthusiast who debuted with Die Bad in 2000. He is known to be influenced by the works of Park Chan-wook. His filmography includes hits like Crying Fist, The Berlin File, The Battleship Island, and the 2023 success Smugglers. He also holds writer-director credits for Veteran, which remains the fifth highest-grossing Korean film of all time.

Ryoo's 'Veteran' achieved record-breaking success

Veteran, a film about a righteous cop versus a ruthless gangster, directed by Ryoo, was the biggest film of 2015 and currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing Korean film ever. It amassed $76.4M from 13.4M ticket sales. An American remake of Veteran is presently being developed by Heat director Michael Mann. Ryoo's ongoing project, I, The Executioner, is known as Veteran 2 in Korea and is set to release later this year.