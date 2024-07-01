In brief Simplifying... In brief The action-horror film 'A Quiet Place: Day One' has smashed franchise records with a $99M debut, surpassing initial predictions of a $40M debut.

'Quiet Place: Day One' breaks franchise record with $99M debut

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:42 am Jul 01, 202411:42 am

What's the story A Quiet Place: Day One made a thunderous debut at the box office, grossing an estimated $53M in its opening weekend in North American theaters and setting a new franchise record. The film's performance exceeded pre-release expectations of $40M. Despite its strong showing, it did not secure the top spot on the box office charts, which was claimed by Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Stellar performance

'A Quiet Place: Day One' surpassed initial predictions

The action-horror film, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and distributed by Paramount, surpassed initial tracking predictions of a $40M debut. In comparison, Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1 debuted with $11M. However, Inside Out 2 outperformed A Quiet Place: Day One, earning an estimated $57.4M in its third weekend and surpassing $1B in global earnings.

International success

'A Quiet Place: Day One' neared significant milestone

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and rated PG-13, A Quiet Place: Day One is nearing a significant milestone. With $45.5M from international showings in 59 markets, the $67M production has already accumulated $98.5M in total revenue. Despite the success, overall attendance at movie theaters is still down compared to last year (by 19%) and pre-pandemic levels (by 36% from 2019).

Franchise growth

Third installment outperformed predecessors in opening weekend

"There's a lot of love for the A Quiet Place franchise," said Chris Aronson, Paramount's head of domestic distribution. "We listened to the fans who wanted to expand the universe." This third installment achieved a higher opening than its predecessors: A Quiet Place opened with $50.2M in April 2018, and A Quiet Place: Part II debuted with $47.5M in May 2021. John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films, remained involved as a producer for this prequel.