'Quiet Place: Day One' breaks franchise record with $99M debut
A Quiet Place: Day One made a thunderous debut at the box office, grossing an estimated $53M in its opening weekend in North American theaters and setting a new franchise record. The film's performance exceeded pre-release expectations of $40M. Despite its strong showing, it did not secure the top spot on the box office charts, which was claimed by Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2.
'A Quiet Place: Day One' surpassed initial predictions
The action-horror film, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and distributed by Paramount, surpassed initial tracking predictions of a $40M debut. In comparison, Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1 debuted with $11M. However, Inside Out 2 outperformed A Quiet Place: Day One, earning an estimated $57.4M in its third weekend and surpassing $1B in global earnings.
'A Quiet Place: Day One' neared significant milestone
Directed by Michael Sarnoski and rated PG-13, A Quiet Place: Day One is nearing a significant milestone. With $45.5M from international showings in 59 markets, the $67M production has already accumulated $98.5M in total revenue. Despite the success, overall attendance at movie theaters is still down compared to last year (by 19%) and pre-pandemic levels (by 36% from 2019).
Third installment outperformed predecessors in opening weekend
"There's a lot of love for the A Quiet Place franchise," said Chris Aronson, Paramount's head of domestic distribution. "We listened to the fans who wanted to expand the universe." This third installment achieved a higher opening than its predecessors: A Quiet Place opened with $50.2M in April 2018, and A Quiet Place: Part II debuted with $47.5M in May 2021. John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films, remained involved as a producer for this prequel.