"Inside Out 2", directed by Kelsey Mann, has made history by becoming the fastest film to gross $1 billion globally in 2024.

The animated sequel has not only dominated the domestic box office, surpassing hits like "Toy Story 3" and "The Lion King", but also made a significant impact overseas, especially in China, Australia, Spain, the UK, Brazil, Korea, France, Germany, and Mexico.

'Inside Out 2' breaks box office record

'Inside Out 2' breaks record, fastest to gross $1B globally

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:31 am Jul 01, 202411:31 am

What's the story Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 has set a new record by becoming the fastest animated movie to gross over $1B at the global box office. The film achieved this milestone in just 19 days, breaking the previous record held by Frozen 2, which took 25 days. This accomplishment places Inside Out 2 among only 11 animated films that have crossed the $1B mark. Disney and Pixar now hold eight of these records.

Global dominance

'Inside Out 2' topped international box office charts

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 is the first film of 2024 to reach the $1B mark. The film's international box office session was estimated at $108M, despite a 37% decrease in holdover markets. It continued to rank No. 1 in most major markets and has now grossed a total of $545.5M across 45 markets overseas. This success has made it the No. 18 animated release of all time internationally.

Domestic triumph

'Inside Out 2' surpassed major animated films domestically

The domestic total for Inside Out 2 currently stands at $469.3M, making it the fifth highest-grossing animated film in North America. It has surpassed the earnings of Toy Story 3, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Shrek 2. The film has also outperformed internationally successful films like Shrek Forever After, Madagascar 3, and Finding Dory.

International success

'Inside Out 2' achieved exceptional performance overseas

Inside Out 2 has shown remarkable performance overseas, particularly in China, Australia, Spain, the UK, Brazil, Korea, France, Germany, and Mexico. In China specifically, the film has had the second-strongest hold for a studio film since the pandemic. It is now among the top 10 highest-grossing films in several countries including Chile, Uruguay, and Latin America region. Further, it holds the record for being the highest-grossing animated film ever across Latin America and in countries like Brazil and Chile.

Stellar opening

'Inside Out 2' dominated opening weekend in New Zealand

The film opened at No. 1 in New Zealand, grossing $1.3M ($1.7M including previews). This marked the second-highest animated opening weekend ever in industry history and the best for Pixar and Disney Animation. In Hong Kong, Inside Out 2 previews posted No. 1 for the weekend as well. The top five markets for Inside Out 2 to date are Mexico, the UK, Korea, Brazil, and Italy.