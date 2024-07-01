'Anyone driving tonight?': Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest joke raises eyebrows
Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake humorously addressed his recent driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest during a performance in Boston, as per a fan video shared online. The 43-year-old singer was performing at the TD Garden on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour when he made a light-hearted reference to his June 18 arrest. "So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and...no I'm just kidding," said Timberlake, drawing laughter from the crowd.
'Don't see the humor in it': Netizens' reaction
Timberlake's joke on social media sparked mixed reactions. While one fan on TikTok commented that they were "cracking up," others expressed criticism. "He should be ashamed of himself," one fan wrote, with another added, "Don't see the humor in it." Meanwhile, after the joke, Timberlake shifted to a more serious tone, stating, "You have been such a big and beautiful and special part of my life and I only hope that I have been even half the same for you."
Take a look at the clip and how netizens reacted!
Timberlake's recent DWI charge: All to know
Timberlake's onstage jest came nearly two weeks after he was pulled over and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. The arrest report stated that an officer observed him "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway" and run a stop sign. The report also noted that Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" following the traffic stop, and reportedly refused a breathalyzer test multiple times.
Timberlake continuously claimed he had only 'one martini'
Following his arrest, Timberlake reportedly told authorities, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home." Timberlake allegedly drank a $21 James Bond-famous Vesper Martini at the American Hotel, where he was dining with friends. Police noted a "strong odor of alcohol," "slurred speech," and unsteady behavior and his mugshot revealed "bloody" and "bloodshot" eyes. Notably, he has previously acknowledged struggles with alcohol and spoken about efforts to manage his drinking.
Despite legal woes, Timberlake's World Tour charges ahead
Despite his legal troubles, Timberlake has continued with his World Tour. The tour, which supports his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, began in April. His next court date is set for July 26, but he is not required to attend. Meanwhile, the singer's wife, Jessica Biel, was seen supporting him at his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25.