In brief Simplifying... In brief "Barzakh", a series exploring themes of love, loss, and the afterlife, is set to stream worldwide from July 19 on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global.

The show, produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, reunites actors Khan and Saeed, and features a diverse cast.

The series, praised for its unique and experimental approach to storytelling, poses the question: "When all has withered, will love endure?" Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ZEE5's 'Barzakh' set to premiere on July 19

'Barzakh' trailer shows how faith rebuilds a world torn apart

By Tanvi Gupta 11:21 am Jul 01, 202411:21 am

What's the story The trailer for the ZEE5 Global Series Barzakh, starring acclaimed Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, was released on Monday. The series, set in the Hunza Valley, tells the story of a 76-year-old hermit who surprises his family by announcing his engagement to his first love's ghost. This unexpected news triggers emotional confrontations within the family as they grapple with their reactions. The series is set to premiere on July 19.

Trailer breakdown

'Barzakh' explores themes of love and interconnectedness

Barzakh delves into themes of enduring love and interconnectedness, incorporating local folklore into its narrative. In a captivating one-minute and 50-second clip, the series poses a thought-provoking question: "When all has withered, will love endure?" Spanning six episodes, the show is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi—a programming block on ZEE5 Global focusing on the Indian subcontinent. It is helmed by Asim Abbasi, known for his critically acclaimed work including Cake—Pakistan's entry for the 2019 Oscars.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Actor's perspective

'When approached for 'Barzakh,' I jumped at the opportunity': Khan

Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "After having seen Cake, when I was approached for Barzakh, I jumped at the opportunity." He praised the director's unique approach to character development, saying, "Asim's work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary." "Also, I've always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and Barzakh is nothing ordinary. It's downright experimental and I love it."

Actor's insight

Saeed discussed the 'Barzakh' experience

Saeed shared her experience, stating, "Being part of Barzakh has been an immensely rewarding experience for me." "The show's premise, which explores themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife, fascinated me from the start." "As an actor, I'm constantly seeking roles that challenge me and offer a fresh perspective on storytelling. Barzakh does just that, presenting a narrative that transcends conventional boundaries and delves into the realms of the mystical and the unknown," she stated.

Streaming details

'Barzakh' to stream worldwide from July 19

After its successful premiere at Series Mania in France, Barzakh will be available for streaming worldwide. The series will be available to stream on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19. The series reunites Khan and Saeed for the first time since their hit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012). Alongside Khan and Saeed, the upcoming show features an impressive ensemble cast including Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.