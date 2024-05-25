Next Article

Man arrested for impersonating professor and raping girls

Man impersonates female professor using voice-changing app, rapes tribal girls

By Chanshimla Varah 03:41 pm May 25, 202403:41 pm

What's the story A 30-year-old man named Brajesh Prajapati has been arrested in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping at least seven tribal girls. According to Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, Prajapati used a voice-changing app to impersonate a female college professor offering scholarships as bait. "All the victims are from the tribal community and belong to financially weak families," Verma revealed to The Indian Express.

Investigation progress

Accomplices and victims: Unraveling the heinous crime

Prajapati was arrested along with two other men, who provided him with the phone number of the first victim. The arrest followed allegations made by four women. During questioning, Prajapati confessed to assaulting three more victims. "In one case, the accused raped a woman and her minor sister by luring them into a forested region," Verma disclosed. The POCSO Act has been invoked against him due to the involvement of a minor in his crimes.

Crime method

Voice-Changing app and false promises

Prajapati, a laborer, learned to use a voice-changing app from YouTube. He raped the first victim after procuring the phone number with the help of the co-accused. "He told the woman that her son would meet her and escort her to their home, where the scholarship would be disbursed," Verma explained. "The accused then took the victim to an isolated spot in a forested area, where he raped her at an abandoned jhopri belonging to his family," he added.

Case development

Investigation timeline: Uncovering the trail of crimes

The police believe these incidents have been happening since January 2024. The investigation was initiated after two survivors approached law enforcement authorities. "In one case, a survivor managed to flee while she was being taken on his bike," Verma said. The first survivor also contacted the police around this time, leading to Prajapati's arrest and further investigation into his call records to trace other victims.