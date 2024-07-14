In short Simplifying... In short Jayasri Burman, a renowned Indian artist, designed a custom hand-painted 'lehenga' for Radhika Merchant, featuring intricate gold embroidery and symbolic artwork.

The dominant pink color, dubbed "Ambani pink", represents celebration and auspiciousness.

Burman's joy in the creative process was evident as she hoped her artwork would bring a smile to Merchant's face. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Art meets fashion in vibrant bridal ensemble for Radhika Merchant

Meet Jayasri Burman: Artist behind Radhika Merchant's custom hand-painted 'lehenga'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:59 pm Jul 14, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Radhika Merchant's exquisite attire for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday was a collaborative masterpiece. Artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman, along with celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor and designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, created a truly unique look. The show-stopping element? A hand-painted lehenga﻿! The 12 panels of Italian canvas were adorned with Burman's signature style, celebrating the union of the newly married couple, Merchant and Anant Ambani.

About the personality

Everything about Burman who painted Merchant's 'lehenga'

Burman, a contemporary painter and sculptor from India, specializes in watercolors, ink, charcoal, and acrylic on canvas. Her artworks predominantly feature themes of nature, gods, and goddesses, blending folk tales and mythology to showcases stories of divine beings overcoming challenges. She belongs to a renowned family of artists, including her husband Paresh Maity, uncle Sakti Burman, a painter and sculptor, and her son Rid Burman, a photographer.

Detailed craftsmanship

'Lehenga' featured real gold hand embroidery work

The lehenga was embellished with intricate hand embroidery in real gold zardozi, adding a touch of elegance to the bridal attire. It was completed with a blouse entirely hand-embroidered in resham by craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The artwork on the lehenga depicted human figures representing Merchant and Anant, fauna symbolizing Anant's love for animals, and blushing lotuses signifying the couple's purity.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the picture here

Color symbolism

'Lehenga's color signifies celebration and auspiciousness

The dominant pink color of the canvas lehenga, referred to as "Ambani pink" by Khosla, signified celebration, beauty, and auspiciousness. Burman layered multiple hues to achieve depth in this particular shade loved by the Ambani women. The designer duo expressed their intention to make Merchant the happiest bride with this outfit, while Burman hoped her artwork would inspire a smile on Merchant's face.

Artistic reflections

'I found my brush dancing all over the canvas'

Burman expressed her joy in the creative process, stating, "I found my brush dancing all over the canvas. My only hope now is that it inspires a smile on Radhika's face and maybe someday, we'll even see it hanging on her wall!" Kapoor echoed this sentiment, expressing her honor and privilege to work with Burman, Jani, and Khosla. She also shared her long-held dream of creating such a unique piece of art.