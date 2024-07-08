In brief Simplifying... In brief Jennifer Lopez's song 'Cambia el Paso' hints at marital issues with cryptic lyrics about moving forward and not needing anyone to be well.

Amid rumors of strain in her marriage with Ben Affleck, the song's anniversary post on Instagram further fueled speculation.

Despite their complicated love history, no official statement about their marital status has been released yet.

Jennifer Lopez signal marital strife with Ben Affleck in cryptic post

JLo drops hint about marriage trouble in cryptic song lyrics

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 pm Jul 08, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Hollywood singer and actor Jennifer Lopez recently sparked intrigue on Instagram by sharing a clip from her 2021 song Cambia el Paso, which she co-wrote. The significance of her repost lies in the song's theme of "embracing change" and "transforming one's circumstances." The post, shared on Sunday, comes shortly after she and her husband, Ben Affleck, spent the Fourth of July (US Independence Day) holiday apart.

Song meaning

'Cambia el Paso' lyrics and Lopez's interpretation of the song

Cambia el Paso lyrics include a verse in Spanish that translates to "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms," but this was not included in the clip Lopez shared. Instead, she featured the pre-chorus and chorus where she sings "Uno, dos, tres, uno, dos tres, avanza," translating to "one, two, three, move forward." In an interview with SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization in 2021, Lopez explained that the song is about change and not being afraid to take the step.

Song anniversary

Lopez's 'Cambia el Paso' celebrates one-year anniversary

Lopez initially captioned the Instagram post with just the song title but later changed it to: "Happy Anniversary Cambia el Paso..." The video accompanying the post shows her dancing on a street and rolling around on a beach in denim attire. The song continues with lyrics suggesting that life is better without him and that she doesn't need anyone to be well, further hinting at the ongoing trouble in Lopez, Affleck's paradise.

Marital strains

Trouble in paradise!

The Instagram post comes amid reports of strain in Lopez's marriage with Affleck. A source told PEOPLE that Affleck moved his belongings out of their shared Los Angeles mansion in late June. The couple, who got married in July 2022, are reportedly focusing on their separate lives this summer and don't have any joint plans. More recently, a TMZ report suggested that the couple ended their marriage months ago. However, no official statement has been made yet.

Relationship history

Lopez-Affleck's complicated love history: A look

Lopez's first marriage was to Cuban actor Ojani Noa; it lasted from 1997 to 1998. She subsequently married Cris Judd (2001-2003) and then Marc Anthony (2004-2014). She shares two children (twins) with Anthony. Affleck and Lopez, after initially dating for two years, called it quits in 2004, only to finally get married in 2022. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.