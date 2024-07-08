In brief Simplifying... In brief Skydance is set to pump $8B into Paramount Global, a century-old entertainment giant known for hits like The Godfather and Star Trek.

Skydance's $8B acquisition of Paramount: What major shifts are coming

By Tanvi Gupta 02:55 pm Jul 08, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Skydance Media, led by multi-billionaire heir David Ellison, has announced an $8B takeover of one of Hollywood's oldest companies, Paramount Global. Paramount's non-executive chair Shari Redstone is set to relinquish her family's controlling stake in the company, culminating in the formation of a new entity valued at approximately $28B. This move signifies the conclusion for the Redstone family, whose visionary patriarch, Sumner Redstone, originally turned a string of drive-in theaters into an expansive media empire.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1914, Paramount Global can trace its roots back over a century to the inception of Paramount Pictures Corporation. Over the years, the studio has produced numerous blockbuster hits, from iconic franchises like The Godfather, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible. However, despite its storied history, the entertainment titan has faced significant challenges in recent years. Paramount Global's shares have plummeted by more than 75% over the past decade, highlighting its struggle amid evolving industry dynamics.

Transaction breakdown

Skydance is set to inject approximately $8B into Paramount

In addition to Paramount Pictures, the conglomerate encompasses renowned television networks like CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV. The company boasts a vast global audience, with its TV channels reaching over 4.3B subscribers across more than 180 countries. Now, as part of the agreement, Skydance is set to inject approximately $8B into Paramount, which includes a $2.4B acquisition of National Amusements, the controlling entity of the group.

Acquisition goals

Skydance's future plans and transaction timeline

The deal, which concludes a seven-month pursuit, is expected to close in the first half of 2025, transferring ownership of major media assets. Skydance plans to "reposition Paramount to improve profitability, foster stability and independence for creators, and enable more investment in faster growing digital platforms." The all-stock transaction values Skydance at $4.75B with equity holders receiving 317M Class B Shares valued at $15 per share.

Deal journey

Skydance's history with Paramount and future prospects

The deal follows months of negotiations, including a period in June when a Skydance deal seemed imminent, only for Redstone to withdraw at the last minute. Despite interest from other potential buyers, Redstone consistently favored Ellison's proposal—which would preserve the company rather than break it up. She stated that they want to "fortify Paramount for the future while ensuring that content remains king." Skydance has co-financed many of Paramount's core franchises over its 15-year history, including Transformers and Top Gun.