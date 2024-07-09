In brief Simplifying... In brief Ranveer Singh recently attended the Ambani's sangeet night, donning a royal white bandhgala that reminded fans of his Khilji avatar from Padmaavat.

The actor, known for his unique style and versatile roles, is preparing for upcoming films like Singham Again and Shaktimaan.

Off-screen, Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are expecting their first child in September, with Padukone showcasing her baby bump at the same event.

Ranveer Singh looks royal in traditional outfit at Anant-Radhika's 'sangeet'

Ranveer Singh's 'Ambani-sangeet' photos leave fans saying 'giving Khilji vibes'

What's the story Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is bringing his infectious energy to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On sangeet night, his attire—a white bandhgala—drew praise from celebrities and fans alike, reminding them of his character Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. The actor shared images of his outfit on Instagram, captioned with three black heart emojis. Fans commented on the post saying, "Giving that Alauddin Khilji vibes." Meanwhile, actor Zareen Khan also remarked, "Very Khilji."

Fashion statement

Singh carried a heavy beard, twisted mustache, and a ponytail!

On Monday, Singh took to Instagram to share a few photos of the outfit he pulled for the Ambani's star-studded sangeet night. The soon-to-be daddy exuded royalty in a white bandhgala adorned with intricate detailing on the torso. He completed his look with a heavy beard, twisted mustache, and a ponytail, which immediately reminded fans of his Khilji avatar. Meanwhile, a viral video showed him dancing exuberantly with Badshah and Karan Aujla, adding to the event's excitement.

Career journey

Singh's unique fashion sense and career highlights

Singh, known for his distinctive style, began his Bollywood career in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat. His performances in films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat have cemented him as a versatile actor. Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects including films like Singham Again, Shaktimaan, Don 3, and a new film directed by Aditya Dhar. He was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Personal life

Singh and Deepika Padukone expecting their first child

On the personal front, Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, are expecting their first child, due in September this year. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Italy in 2018 after secretly dating for several years. Alongside Singh, Padukone also attended Ambani's sangeet night, looking radiant in a purple shimmery saree, with her baby bump visible. She shared pictures on Instagram.