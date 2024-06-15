In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to gain 15kg for an undisclosed film, according to author Shobhaa De.

Known for his physical transformations, Singh previously bulked up for 'Simmba' and slimmed down for 'Gully Boy'.

Besides this new project, Singh's upcoming films include 'Singham Again' and 'Don 3'.

By Isha Sharma 04:21 pm Jun 15, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to gain 15kg for an upcoming project, according to a post by famous writer Shobhaa De on Instagram. De revealed the news after an unexpected meeting with Singh at a cafe in Alibaug, stating "He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project." The actor is reportedly increasing his carbohydrate intake as part of this transformation. However, De did not reveal which project she was pointing at.

De's social media activity

Singh is 'charming' and 'polite,' said De

Sharing a series of photos, De wrote, "Unexpected encounter at our favorite cafe in Alibagh. Selfie King [Ranveer Singh] enjoying much needed "me time" before he takes up daddy duties....and starts his next film. Oh....the fries were mine". "But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural, and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbor in Alibagh."

Transformation

Singh earlier shed light on his technique for physical transformation

A few years ago, when Singh was asked about his incredible transformation for Simmba, he shared, "Before I did Gully Boy, I was very bulky for Padmaavat. I had to lose a lot of bulk for which I was eating very very light and I was swimming every day." "After GB was over, I had to transform my body again [and get bulked up] to play the cop in Simmba. I consumed a lot more calories and lifted heavy weights."

Future projects

Singh's upcoming films include 'Singham Again' and 'Don 3'

In addition to the undisclosed project requiring weight gain, Singh has a few other films in the pipeline. He is set to appear in Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled for release on Diwali this year. Furthermore, he will also be part of the next installment of the popular Don series. It will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and also stars Kiara Advani.