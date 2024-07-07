In brief Simplifying... In brief Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently added sparkle to the Ambani family's wedding festivities, performing his popular hits and mingling with guests.

Justin Bieber performs at Ambani 'sangeet' ceremony: A look

Justin Bieber bonds with Ambanis! Inside pictures capture 'sangeet' fun

By Tanvi Gupta, Jul 07, 2024

What's the story The sangeet ceremony of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant created quite a buzz for several reasons. One standout highlight was Justin Bieber's private concert, where he brought his hits like Sorry and What Do You Mean? to life. While glimpses of the event circulated online, Bieber himself has now shared photos offering a closer look at the festivities. The pictures showcase him interacting with the soon-to-be-married couple, their family, and other guests.

Event highlights

Bieber's interaction with the Ambani family captured in photos

Bieber's social media posts reveal him engaging with the couple and the Ambani family. In the first snapshot, the pop sensation warmly embraced Anant and Radhika, posing cheerfully for the camera. The singer sported a casual look with a white vest, black pants, and a matching cap. Moving to the second photo, he sat on a sofa with Akash Ambani, while the couple stood beside them, radiating joy. Subsequent photos captured Bieber mingling with Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal.

Musical extravaganza

Bieber's stage presence and song selection enthralled guests

Dressed in a jacket, white vest, loose pants, and his signature cap, Bieber interacted with guests on stage. He had the audience on their feet with his popular hits like Baby, Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, Peaches, Boyfriend, and Where Are U Now. Videos of the performance have gone viral, including one shared by Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa, capturing a heartwarming moment where she receives a warm hug from the singer in the middle of his performance.

Other highlights

Another highlight: Orry joined Bieber in an energetic sing-along

In another viral highlight, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, enthusiastically belted out or seemingly shouted along with Bieber in a video he posted on his Instagram. Sharing the post, Orry captioned it, "For the 1st time...1 less lonely boy." Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday commented, "Why are you shouting at him???" while Varun Dhawan joked, "I think u outdid him." Orry responded, "@varundvn thoughts (cross mark emoji) facts (check mark button emoji), (sic)."

Cultural celebrations

Anant-Radhika wedding festivities to follow traditional customs

The wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika are meticulously planned according to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire to embrace the spirit of the occasion. The celebrations will continue over the weekend with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday and Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, scheduled for Sunday (July 14).