The ongoing success of the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is causing a stir in the movie industry, potentially delaying the release of Sudha Kongara's 'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar.

Speculations arise over release of 'Sarfira'

'Sarfira' may get postponed to avoid getting crushed by 'Kalki'

By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm Jul 07, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The blockbuster success of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan's film Kalki 2898 AD has stirred speculations about a potential delay in the release of Sarfira. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has become the biggest hit of 2024, maintaining robust collections into its second Saturday. This success has led to questions about whether Sarfira's makers will postpone its release. Sarfira is scheduled for July 12.

Release uncertainty

The producers have yet to take a call

The continued success of Kalki 2898 AD has led to uncertainty about the release date of Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, featuring Akshay Kumar. A source close to the development told Times Now, "The producers have not yet taken a call to postpone Sarfira." "But with Kalki being unstoppable and Kamal Haasan's Hindustani 2 locked in for July 12, plus Akshay Kumar's alarming low success ratio recently, Sarfira is likely to be postponed."

Release impact

'Kalki 2898 AD's reign affects other film releases

Kalki 2898 AD's dominance has already affected other films, including Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. It has been pushed from its July 5 slot and will now be released on August 2, clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. Moreover, Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's Kill, released on Friday, is also underperforming despite rave critical reviews.