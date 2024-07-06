In brief Simplifying... In brief Ajay Devgn and Tabu's upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' has a new release date, now set to compete with Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh'.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic thriller will now arrive in theaters in August

Ajay-Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' gets new release date

July 6, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn and Tabu's highly-anticipated romantic thriller, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, was struggling to settle on a release date for the past few days. Initially planned to premiere on Friday (July 5), the film's release was postponed due to the success of Kalki 2898 AD. Now, putting all speculations to rest, Devgn took to X/Twitter to announce that the film's release has now been rescheduled to August 2.

Devgn's film will clash with Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh'

With the new release date set, Devgn's film will now clash with Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. Originally, it would have faced a three-way clash with Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, but the latter has been postponed. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film is now expected to release in September or October." Meanwhile, August is a busy month for Indian films. Following the releases of Devgn and Kapoor's films, the highly anticipated Stree 2 will hit theaters on August 15.

Take a look at the announcement poster here

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' unveils intriguing plot

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha tells the gripping love story of Krishna and Vasudha, portrayed by Devgn and Tabu, respectively. The narrative escalates as Krishna commits several murders, resulting in a life sentence. After 22 years in prison, Krishna's final encounter with Vasudha forms the film's climax. Tabu and Devgn aside, the romance drama also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in crucial roles.

Devgn and Tabu reunite for 10th collaboration

This film is special as it marks the 10th collaboration between Devgn and Tabu, creating significant buzz among fans. The duo have previously worked together on films like Drishyam, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, and De De Pyaar De, among others. Director Neeraj Pandey revealed that both actors were his top picks for this project. "Two years back when we were figuring out our next theatrical release, the germ of this film came to me...And Ajay and Tabu were my first choices."