'Munjya' box office collection: Day 17

'Munjya' surpasses ₹80cr, becomes 5th highest-grossing film of 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 01:48 pm Jun 24, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Munjya, which stormed into theaters with its compelling storyline and stellar performances, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the ₹80cr mark. This accomplishment reportedly positions it as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024, outperforming Article 370 which starred Yami Gautam Dhar. Despite fierce competition, Munjya is now setting its sights on the ₹100cr benchmark. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it was released theatrically on June 7.

Why does this story matter?

Munjya, a film based on Maharashtrian folklore, has emerged as a surprising success in the 2024 box office race. Despite being released with minimal promotions, and lacking an A-list star cast, it has proven to be a major money spinner. The film now trails behind Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Shaitaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Sanon.

'Munjya' holds strong despite competition

Despite facing competition from Mr. & Mr. Mahi and Chandu Champion, Munjya managed to earn ₹67.95cr in its first two weeks. Entering its third week on a strong note, it earned ₹3cr on Friday, added another ₹5.5cr on Saturday—an impressive jump of 84%—and minted an estimated ₹6.75cr on Sunday (Day 17), per Sacnilk's early estimates. It recorded an overall 33.01% Hindi occupancy on its third Sunday.

'Munjya' now marches toward ₹100cr

The weekend earnings have propelled Munjya's total collection to a staggering ₹83.2cr, displacing Gautam Dhar's political film Article 370, which had earned ₹82.37cr according to Bollywood Hungama. It is currently available to stream on Netflix. Now, Munjya is marching toward the ₹100cr mark, aiming to further solidify its position in the box office rankings. The film has struck a chord due to its refreshing storyline and comedy punches.

Know more about the film's plot

Munjya features Abhay Verma and Sharvari alongside Mona Singh and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother.