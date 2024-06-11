Next Article

'Srikanth' movie's box office performance

'Srikanth' maintains consistent performance at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:30 am Jun 11, 202411:30 am

What's the story Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth continues to show a steady performance at the box office, having amassed an estimated ₹46.95cr India nett in its first 31 days. On its 32nd day, the film added approximately ₹0.14cr to its total collection. Thus, the total haul of the Srikanth Bolla biopic stands at ₹47.09cr. The movie started strong on its opening day and has since experienced both highs and lows in daily collections.

Week 1 analysis

'Srikanth' witnessed fluctuations in first-week collections

Srikanth had a strong start, earning ₹2.25cr on its opening day, followed by a significant increase of 86.67% the next day, taking collections to ₹4.2cr. The first Sunday saw further growth with collections reaching ₹5.25cr, marking a 25% increase from the previous day's earnings. However, the first Monday experienced a sharp decline of 68.57%, with collections dropping to ₹1.65cr, ending the week with total earnings of ₹17.85cr.

Weeks 2-3 overview

'Srikanth' saw a decrease in second and third-week collections

The second week of Srikanth began with a slight increase on Friday, but overall, it saw a decrease of 23.53% from the previous week's collection, ending at ₹13.65cr. The third week witnessed a further decline in collections by 34.8%, concluding at ₹8.9cr despite an initial surge on the third Saturday. These figures indicate that while the film continues to draw audiences, its daily collections have seen some fluctuations over time.

Week 4 performance

'Srikanth' experienced highs and lows in fourth week

In its fourth week, Srikanth saw both peaks and valleys in its box office performance. The week started with an impressive increase of 75% on the fourth Friday. However, it also witnessed a significant drop of 74.07% on the fourth Monday. Despite these fluctuations, the film continues to attract audiences and add to its overall box office collection as it enters its fifth week of release.