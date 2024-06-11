Next Article

Kartik Aaryan's intense preparation affects other film

Kartik admits 'Chandu Champion's intense prep impacted 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:43 am Jun 11, 202410:43 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan is all set to mesmerize audiences with his transformation in the biographical sports drama, Chandu Champion, slated for Friday (June 14) release. The first-look posters and trailer have already stunned fans, showcasing Aaryan's chiseled abs and sculpted physique—a testament to his dedication to the role. Now, in a recent interview, the actor revealed how his intense preparation for the role impacted his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Energy shift

Aaryan struggled with 'energy levels' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Upon joining the set of Anees Bazmee's comedy-drama film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Aaryan found it challenging to adjust his energy levels. He told Film Companion, "As soon as I started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and did my first scene, I was told my energy had dropped and I needed to increase it," he explained. Despite efforts to raise his energy on set, Aaryan felt as if he was "overacting." "Finding the right balance was tough," he said.

Impact

'I was living an anti-social life'

Further, Aaryan revealed how a rigorous effort to transform his body made him anti-social. He shared, "I was living an anti-social life. Not that I was very social before, but during this process, I was completely anti-social. And I started liking it." The actor further added that this initially affected his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When he went on set to shoot for the upcoming comedy-drama film, he had to get out of his Chandu Champion zone.

Audience connection

'Chandu Champion' brought tears to Murlikant Petkar's eyes

Aaryan shared a poignant moment when Murlikant Petkar, the subject of Chandu Champion, watched the film and became teary-eyed. The actor expressed hope that audiences will connect with the film and appreciate his hard work. "It is a film all of us are really proud of and it is a story everybody should know," he stated. Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Film release

A tribute to India's first Paralympic gold medallist

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Petkar. Petkar won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. To prepare for his role as Chandu, Aaryan reportedly focused on learning the Marathi dialect for 14 months with the help of a language coach.