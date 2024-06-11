Next Article

Fourth installment of 'Dhamaal' eyes 2025 release

Indra Kumar to begin filming 'Dhamaal 4' by late 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am Jun 11, 202410:26 am

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Indra Kumar is set to begin shooting for the fourth installment of the successful Hindi film franchise, Dhamaal. According to Pinkvilla, the project will go on floors by the end of 2024. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, it will feature the entire cast from its predecessor, Total Dhamaal. An insider revealed that "the idea is to take Dhamaal 4 on floors by the end of 2024" with new visuals being designed currently.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Over the past 17 years, the Dhamaal series has cemented its place as one of the longest-running franchises in Hindi cinema. In 2019, director Kumar breathed new life into the franchise by assembling a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit alongside the original cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey. The reboot was a runaway success. Fast forward to 2024, and Kumar is gearing up to shoot for the next chapter.

Visual design

'Kumar-Devgn looking to create a completely new world'

Citing the forthcoming installment as "the biggest film from the franchise," the source mentioned that "the prep work is going on in full swing." "After introducing the jungle adventure format in part three, Indra Kumar along with Ajay Devgn are looking to create a completely new world for Dhamaal 4." "The basic plot is locked and the team is now working to design the new visuals," it added. The film is expected to be released by the end of 2025.

Casting underway

Kumar's 'Masti' franchise set for reboot

In addition to Dhamaal 4, Kumar is also planning to reboot his Masti franchise, with Milap Milan Zaveri at the helm as director. The casting process for Masti 4 is currently in progress, aiming to assemble a strong ensemble cast alongside the original trio of Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. A source close to this development reportedly stated, "Masti is also a reboot and this new Masti film will have a narrative closer to the first part."