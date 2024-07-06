In brief Simplifying... In brief The release of Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' has been postponed again, now expected to debut in September or October.

The film, which explores the decade following the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, had its initial release delayed due to concerns it might infringe upon the election code.

By Tanvi Gupta 01:44 pm Jul 06, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The release of the much-anticipated political thriller, The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey, has reportedly been postponed for a second time. Initially slated for a May 3 release, it was then rescheduled to August 2. Now, the film's release is projected to be in September or October 2024, per Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and revolves around two journalists investigating the 2002 Sabarmati Express incident.

Clash

A potential three-way clash averted

A source informed the portal: "The film is now expected to release in September or October. They will announce the new release date in a week or two." Notably, Ajay Devgn's film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha—originally set for release on July 5—has been postponed to August 2. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh is also slated for release on August 2, hence, Massey's film has averted a major scuffle.

Objections

Film's initial release was delayed due to election code concerns

In April, the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) Examining Committee raised concerns over certain scenes in The Sabarmati Report. There were also apprehensions that the film might infringe upon the model code of conduct established by the Election Commission of India, which contributed to the delay. Consequently, it was recommended that the film should be released after the final phase of elections, which was scheduled for June 1.

Storyline

What is the film all about?

On February 27, 2002, tragedy struck as 59 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya perished in a blaze engulfing four coaches of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat. This horrific incident triggered one of the most devastating communal riots in the state's history, which makes the background of the upcoming movie. Amul Mohan, the producer of the film, previously stated in an interview that the film does not concentrate on the riots. Instead, it explores the decade following the incident.