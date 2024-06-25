In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming political thriller, 'Godhra', delves into the tragic Sabarmati Express incident and the subsequent Gujarat riots that occurred 22 years ago.

The film, which has been in the making for five years, aims to uncover the truth behind the incident through the lens of the Nanavati Commission's investigation.

What's the story The teaser for the highly-anticipated film Accident Or Conspiracy Godhra, directed by MK Shivaaksh, was unveiled on Tuesday. Produced under the banner of OM Trinetra Films, the movie stars Ranvir Shorey (currently in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house), Manoj Joshi, and Hitu Kanodia. Based on the 2002 Godhra incident that significantly impacted India's political scene, Shorey plays a determined lawyer in the film. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Film narrative

Teaser: Shorey's character challenges the narrative of controversial case

The hard-hitting teaser, over one minute long, unveils the pivotal moment when the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze. It provides a glimpse into the horrific events that unfolded 22 years ago, leaving wounds that Gujarat still carries today. Another scene features Shorey's character, a lawyer, challenging the narrative of the controversial case. The film's storyline revolves around the Nanavati Commission's detailed inquiry into the Godhra incident.

Twitter Post

Behind the scenes

Previously, director and producer shared insights on film's making

Director Shivaaksh shared insights into the making of Godhra, during an interview, stating, "We have been working on this film for the past five years." "It aims to unravel the layers surrounding Godhra—from the incident itself to the aftermath that led to the Gujarat riots." Meanwhile, producer BJ Purohit emphasized, "The film considers every aspect of this event through the lens of the Nanavati-Shah Mehta Commission's investigation." The political thriller is set to hit theatres on July 12.