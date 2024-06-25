In brief Simplifying... In brief In the satirical Bollywood series 'Showtime', Emraan Hashmi portrays a version of producer Karan Johar, who is comfortable with the industry's self-mocking tone.

Emraan Hashmi mirrors Karan Johar in 'Showtime'

'Showtime': KJo reveals Emraan Hashmi plays a 'version' of him

Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Emraan Hashmi's character in the Karan Johar-produced series, Showtime, mirrors Johar's own experiences in Bollywood. Hashmi portrays Raghu Khanna, a top film producer who uses corruption and malpractice to ensure his films' success. In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Johar confirmed that this character is based on his personal journey in the industry. The show landed on Disney+ Hotstar in March.

'Showtime': A blend of exaggeration and reality

Johar said, "I think Emraan Hashmi is playing some version of me only. When they came to me, they were all nervously like working around that and asking 'Are you okay?' I said I was absolutely okay." "I'm actually okay that you're taking potshots at me in a certain way. Let us only do it, why should someone else do it?" He acknowledged that while some elements are exaggerated for cinematic effect, many aspects are based on reality.

Johar embraces 'Showtime's satirical take on Bollywood

Johar shared his thoughts on backing a show that paints Bollywood in a less than flattering light. He stated, "We all take ourselves too seriously. We should stop. You've got to have a sense of humor." "If you're talking about the industry, you've got to have a little fun with things as well."

'Showtime's final episodes to premiere on July 12

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that the last three episodes of Showtime will be released on July 12. These episodes will explore Khanna's vulnerabilities and his efforts to mend broken relationships and reclaim what belongs to him. The series also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Rahul Khandelwal. Meanwhile, Johar's next production venture is Kill, slated to release on July 5. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshya and features television's popular actor Raghav Juyal as the antagonist.