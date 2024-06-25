'Stree 2' teaser: Shraddha-Rajkummar's film promises laughs and scares
After the runaway success of the 2018 film Stree, the eagerly-awaited sequel is here to haunt us again! On Tuesday, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan dropped the long-awaited teaser of Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the clip promises even more eerie delights with the original cast, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Originally slated for release on August 31, the film will now be released theatrically on August 15.
Why does this story matter?
Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the horror-comedy hit Stree is part of its supernatural universe. Stree was followed by Roohi in 2021 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rao. Following its success, the 2022 release Bhediya, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, continued its winning streak. In a post-credit scene, viewers were tantalized by the prospect of a crossover between the Stree and Bhediya universes in future projects. A recent addition to this universe was Munjya.
Teaser: 'Stree 2' will outdo its predecessor with more haunts
Stree 2—also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee—promises to return audiences to the eerie yet humorous world where the legendary Stree continues to haunt men. With a teaser just over a minute long, the haunting background score sets a foreboding mood, hinting at imminent dread lurking around the corner. Picking up where the first film left off, the sequel introduces a twist with its altered mantra: "Oo Stree, protect us," yet leaves us bracing for a wild ride.
Take a look at the teaser here
'Stree 2' to compete with other big releases
By moving its release date to August 15, Stree 2 now gears up for a box office showdown with Khel Khel Mein, boasting a star-studded lineup including Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor. John Abraham-Sharvari's Vedaa and Sanjay Dutt's pan-India film Double Ismart will also release on Independence Day.