Kartik Aaryan's latest film, 'Chandu Champion', has hit the ₹50cr mark at the box office in its first week.

The film, a tribute to India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, has been praised by critics and audiences alike for Aaryan's compelling performance.

Aaryan's next project is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', where he'll share the screen with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

'Chandu Champion' box office collection on Day 11

Box office: Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' finally enters ₹50cr club!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Jun 25, 202411:49 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest offering, Chandu Champion, has achieved a significant milestone by entering the ₹50cr club within two weeks of its release. The sports drama, which narrates the inspiring story of a determined athlete, was released theatrically on June 14 and faced stiff competition from horror comedy Munjya. Despite the competition, it managed to maintain momentum and raked in nearly ₹2cr on Day 11. Here's a breakdown of collections.

Earnings report

'Chandu Champion's box office journey: Day-by-day breakdown

In the first week of its release, Chandu Champion garnered ₹35.25cr nett. The film continued its successful run by earning ₹2.65cr nett on Day 8, ₹4.85cr on Day 9, and an increased ₹6.5cr on Sunday (day 10). On Monday (day 11), the film added another ₹1.75cr to its total collection, bringing the overall box office earnings to approximately ₹51cr in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.14%.

Film synopsis

'Chandu Champion': A tribute to India's first Paralympic gold medalist

Chandu Champion is a sports drama inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Aaryan plays the titular role in this film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav and Bhagyashree Borse in key roles. In an interview with Zoom, Aaryan revealed that Petkar was deeply moved by the portrayal of his life during a screening in Delhi.

Critical acclaim

Aaryan's performance and audience reception

Chandu Champion has been warmly received by both fans and critics. Aaryan's portrayal of Chandu has garnered significant praise. The actor recently shared a series of videos and a photo on Instagram with children he met at a theater screening of the film, referring to it as a "priceless moment." After this film, Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.