Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha defended his daughter Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, urging critics to do something useful instead of trolling.

The couple, who dated for seven years, had a private wedding at Sonakshi's home followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Sinha emphasized that the marriage was a personal decision and not a matter for public debate.

Shatrughan Sinha responds to trolls opposing Sonakshi-Zaheer's marriage

'Did nothing illegal': Shatrughan Sinha to trolls opposing Sonakshi-Zaheer's marriage

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story ﻿Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony last week. While congratulatory messages have been pouring in, a section has also been criticizing them due to their different faiths. A protest march was recently organized in Patna, the hometown of Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha. The Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, a fundamentalist group, displayed a hoarding in Patna labeling the marriage as "love jihad." Now, Shatrughan has reacted to the incessant trolling.

Father's response

'Kuch to log kahenge': Shatrughan

Shatrughan, while speaking to Times Now, said, "Anand Bakshi Saab has written about such professional protesters Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (people will say things, that's all they do.)" "To this, I would like to add, Kehna wale agar bekaar bina kaam-kaaj ke hon toh kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (If such trolls are jobless, trolling becomes their only job.)"

Final remarks

His message to protestors: 'Do something useful'

In his concluding remarks, the veteran addressed the protestors directly. He said, "My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional. A marriage is a very personal decision between two people." "No one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with your life." Notably, the newlyweds have already turned off the comments on Instagram to prevent backlash.

Their wedding

Their wedding and subsequent reception party

Iqbal and Sonakshi tied the knot on Sunday after seven years of dating. While the marriage was a quiet affair at Sonakshi's home, they later hosted a reception party at a plush Mumbai restaurant. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Honey Singh, Aayush Sharma, and Raveena Tandon, among others. Khan is said to be the connecting link between the two, and they reportedly met at a party thrown by him years ago.