'Did nothing illegal': Shatrughan Sinha to trolls opposing Sonakshi-Zaheer's marriage
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony last week. While congratulatory messages have been pouring in, a section has also been criticizing them due to their different faiths. A protest march was recently organized in Patna, the hometown of Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha. The Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, a fundamentalist group, displayed a hoarding in Patna labeling the marriage as "love jihad." Now, Shatrughan has reacted to the incessant trolling.
'Kuch to log kahenge': Shatrughan
Shatrughan, while speaking to Times Now, said, "Anand Bakshi Saab has written about such professional protesters Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (people will say things, that's all they do.)" "To this, I would like to add, Kehna wale agar bekaar bina kaam-kaaj ke hon toh kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (If such trolls are jobless, trolling becomes their only job.)"
His message to protestors: 'Do something useful'
In his concluding remarks, the veteran addressed the protestors directly. He said, "My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional. A marriage is a very personal decision between two people." "No one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with your life." Notably, the newlyweds have already turned off the comments on Instagram to prevent backlash.
Their wedding and subsequent reception party
Iqbal and Sonakshi tied the knot on Sunday after seven years of dating. While the marriage was a quiet affair at Sonakshi's home, they later hosted a reception party at a plush Mumbai restaurant. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Honey Singh, Aayush Sharma, and Raveena Tandon, among others. Khan is said to be the connecting link between the two, and they reportedly met at a party thrown by him years ago.