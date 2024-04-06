Next Article

SLB's 'Heeramandi' to release theatrically as a three-hour epic: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 10:04 am Apr 06, 202410:04 am

What's the story In a first for Netflix India and potentially any global streaming service, the eight-episode-long Heeramandi might be transformed into a three-hour cinematic experience. This decision was made after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix evaluated the final cut of the director's forthcoming series, says Times Now. Featuring a star-studded cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Heeramandi is set to premiere on May 1.

First reactions: 'Everyone is stunned'

A source told TN: "Everyone is stunned by what Bhansali has achieved. Every episode is an autonomous magnum opus." The same insider further emphasized, "Heeramandi has turned out every bit the way it was expected to, coming from the master creator Bhansali himself." Following its initial release as a series on May 1, the magnum opus will reportedly be condensed into a feature-length film for cinema screens.

Here's everything to know about 'Heeramandi'

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement during the 1940s, Heeramandi delves into the lives of tawaifs (highly accomplished courtesans), residing in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar helm the directorial duties. In a 2023 interview with Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos, Bhansali expressed that Heeramandi stands as his "biggest project" yet. He described the series as a heartfelt tribute to the classic films Mother India (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Pakeezah (1972).

SLB's last theatrical film was 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

This upcoming project marks the latest endeavor from SLB, following his 2022 release Gangubai Kathiawadi . Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival before its theatrical release. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn co-starred. At the 69th National Film Awards, it clinched five awards—including Best Actress (Bhatt) and Best Screenplay (Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha). It's available to stream on Netflix.

SLB has a jam-packed schedule with these films lined up

SLB's next confirmed project is Love & War, starring Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, and slated for a Christmas 2025 release. It is billed as a tribute to Raj Kapoor's Sangam, which also featured Vyjayanthimala, Rajendra Kumar, and Raj Mehra. His other unconfirmed projects include Inshallah and Baiju Bawra, with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh respectively, per reports.﻿