Cole Brings Plenty, known for '1923', found dead at 27

Cole Brings Plenty (27) found dead after being reported missing

By Tanvi Gupta 09:38 am Apr 06, 202409:38 am

What's the story Cole Brings Plenty—the actor known for his role in the Paramount+ series 1923—was tragically found dead following earlier reports of his disappearance. He was 27. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas made the unfortunate discovery after responding to a call about an abandoned vehicle on Homestead Lane on Friday. Upon arrival, authorities located "a deceased male in a wooded area" separate from the vehicle, later confirmed to be Plenty. The cause of death hasn't been revealed.

Mourning

'Cole has been found and is no longer with us...'

Upon learning of Plenty's death, his uncle Mo Brings Plenty, also an actor in Yellowstone, expressed his grief on social media. "I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us." "We would like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas," he wrote. He also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Prior incident

Actor's disappearance followed domestic violence incident

Before his disappearance, Plenty was implicated in a domestic violence incident on March 31. The Lawrence Police Department confirmed that officers responded to reports of a "female screaming for help at an apartment." Traffic cameras identified Plenty as the suspect who had fled the scene, leading to an arrest warrant being issued. "We've identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies," stated the police.

Attempts to locate him

Earlier, Mo appealed to public for help in finding nephew

On Tuesday, Mo utilized social media to seek public assistance in locating his missing nephew. He shared a "missing" poster, mentioning, "Cole Brings Plenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31 leaving the Lawrence area." Additionally, it was reported that Plenty had turned off his cell phone. Finn Little—another actor from Yellowstone (portraying Carter)—commented on the post, expressing, "Hope Cole is found safe and sound soon." Plenty was also inactive on Instagram; his last post was in November.

Career highlights

Plenty left a lasting impact with his role in '1923'

Plenty, known for his role in 1923—a Yellowstone prequel—left a lasting impact on viewers. In the show's first season, his character Pete Plenty Clouds shared a romantic cliffhanger with Aminah Nieves's character, Teonna Rainwater, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their storyline's development in the Taylor Sheridan Western saga. Additionally, he showcased his talent in other series such as Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger. May he rest in peace.