Mumbai braces for traffic chaos during Ambani wedding

Varun Grover questions priorities as Ambani wedding causes traffic chaos

By Tanvi Gupta 01:39 pm Jul 06, 202401:39 pm

What's the story The who's who of Indian business and entertainment will descend upon Mumbai next weekend for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. The ceremony, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions. On Saturday, filmmaker-comedian Varun Grover reposted a notice from Mumbai Police's official X/Twitter handle, highlighting concerns about the impact on commuters.

'Monarchy creating anarchy...'

Grover took to X and shared the notice regarding changes in traffic arrangements on July 5 and from July 12 to 15 due to a "public event." This coincided with Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant's sangeet on Friday (July 5) and their upcoming wedding festivities scheduled from July 12 to 15. Grover hashtagged "Public Event" and humorously added "lol" (laugh out loud) next to it. In his caption, he remarked, "Monarchy creating anarchy."

Star-studded sangeet ceremony kicked off wedding festivities

The sangeet ceremony for the couple, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, was a star-studded event. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Hardik Pandya were in attendance. Pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the ceremony. The couple made a dazzling appearance with Anant wearing a golden and midnight blue bandhgala adorned with real gold, while Merchant donned a breathtaking lehenga embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Main wedding ceremonies to commence on July 12

The main wedding ceremonies begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Guests are advised to dress in traditional Indian attire for the event. The celebrations will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and conclude with Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, on July 14. These three-day events will culminate Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations, which commenced with Gol Dhana in 2022 and a roka ceremony in 2023.