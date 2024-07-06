In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant stunned at their sangeet ceremony in custom outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, with Ambani's outfit featuring real gold thread and Merchant's lehenga sparkling with Swarovski crystals.

The star-studded event saw performances from Justin Bieber, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and others.

The couple is set to marry on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, followed by a series of traditional Indian ceremonies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Breaking down Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony outfits

Real gold, Swarovski crystals: Anant-Radhika stun at their sangeet ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 am Jul 06, 202410:50 am

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand sangeet ceremony on Friday night kicked off their wedding celebrations in style. The event became an internet sensation—not only for its star-studded guest list but especially for Justin Bieber's electrifying performance. Despite the celebrity power on display, the focus remained on the soon-to-be-married couple, who stole the show with their stunning outfits. Let's take a closer look at what they wore for the grand sangeet night.

Groom's style

Ambani's outfit breakdown: Zari embroidery used real gold thread

The couple turned heads in custom outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, following the night's theme—"Indian regal glam." Ambani sported a classic bandhgala designed by Shaleena Nathani, featuring intricate floral embroidery. The midnight blue masterpiece was adorned with elaborate gold zari, kasab, and sequin work. Uniquely, the zari embroidery used real gold thread, adding a touch of opulence. He completed his ensemble with an animal motif brooch, reflecting his passion for his venture, Vantara.

Bride's outfit

A crystal cascade: Merchant's dazzling 'sangeet' ensemble

As for the bride, Merchant dazzled in a custom lehenga styled by celebrity fashion guru Rhea Kapoor. Inspired by a chandelier's brilliance, the outfit cascaded with pastel hues. The multi-paneled lehenga skirt was meticulously hand-embroidered with even more sparkling Swarovski crystals, creating a mesmerizing effect. To complete the look, a green embellished dupatta added a touch of vibrancy. Her ensemble perfectly complemented Ambani's as they posed for photos before the ceremony.

Celebrity performances

Star-studded performances lit up the 'sangeet'

The sangeet ceremony was enlivened by performances from international pop star Bieber and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. Punjabi music sensations Karan Aujla and Badshah also took to the stage, adding to the entertainment quotient of the evening. The ceremony saw a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, and Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh.

Star attendance

More about the main wedding: Schedule and ceremonies

The couple will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. This will be followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony on July 13, where guests are requested to dress in "Indian formal attire." The final day of celebration, July 14, will feature a Mangal Utsav or wedding reception with the dress code being "Indian chic."