'Lioness' actor Mike Heslin (30) dies from 'unexpected cardiac event'

What's the story Hollywood actor Mike Heslin, known for his roles in Lioness, The Holiday Proposal Plan, and The Influencers, has tragically died at the age of 30. His husband, Scotty Dynamo (nee Nicolas James Wilson), announced the news on social media. Dynamo revealed that Heslin passed away from an "unexpected cardiac event" on July 2 after a week-long hospital stay. "The doctors have no explanation for what happened," he added. May he rest in peace.

Loving tribute

Dynamo honors Heslin's life with touching Instagram tribute

Dynamo paid homage to his late husband by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, capturing moments from Heslin's life. The post included a recent solo portrait, images from their wedding, and childhood pictures of Heslin. In his tribute, Dynamo described Heslin as a "brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel." He also highlighted Heslin's unwavering support during his own battles with cancer.

Fundraising efforts

GoFundMe campaign launched to support Heslin's loved ones

Dynamo continued, "Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant." A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to help cover the funeral and hospital costs following Heslin's untimely death.

Unfulfilled dreams

Heslin's dream of starting a family and being a donor

Dynamo shared that he and Heslin were in the early stages of planning to start a family, even discussing their favorite baby names. He also revealed that it had been Heslin's dream to be an organ donor. In line with this wish, Dynamo stated that through his death, the actor would be able to give "the gift of life to four different families."