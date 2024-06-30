In brief Simplifying... In brief Sean "Diddy" Combs, facing multiple serious allegations including sexual assault and harassment, has been dropped by his long-time law firm.

Despite rumors that Lady Gaga pressured the firm to sever ties with Combs, the firm denies this, stating it was their own decision.

This comes as several music industry figures and even New York's Mayor have distanced themselves from the embattled artist.

NYC law firm clarifies Lady Gaga's non-involvement in Diddy's dismissal

By Tanvi Gupta 10:00 am Jun 30, 202410:00 am

What's the story Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, a renowned New York City law firm representing top-tier music artists, recently ended its professional relationship with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The move comes amid increasing sexual assault allegations against Combs. Rumors surfaced implying Lady Gaga had issued an ultimatum to the firm: drop Combs, or she would sever ties with them. However, these speculations were dismissed by her legal team who confirmed that she had no role in the matter.

Decision details

Diddy had been a client of the law firm for over 20 years. According to a spokesperson, the firm's partners decided to sever ties with Combs several months ago "as they felt it was the right thing to do." Legendary lawyer Allen Grubman had a longstanding friendship with Combs, who ultimately fell from grace as numerous allegations of misconduct dominated headlines. The report also revealed that Grubman had frequently visited Diddy's Hampton residence.

Rumor rebuttal

Reports suggested that Gaga had pressured the firm to drop Combs. "Lady Gaga said she was leaving [the firm] if they didn't drop Diddy. And she's too big to lose," a source told the portal. However, the law firm's spokesperson refuted these claims, stating, "The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn't true." The firm continues to represent a roster of high-profile clients including Madonna, Drake, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Lil Nas X, and U2.

Legal troubles

Combs's dismissal from the law firm comes amid a slew of serious allegations against him. The embattled artist is currently facing over five cases, including charges of sexual assault, battery, harassment, and trafficking. Recently, a leaked CNN tape showed Combs physically assaulting his former partner Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual harassment last November. Although he issued an apology video, he has since erased his entire Instagram feed, including the video.

Severed ties

Meanwhile, this is not the first time companies have distanced themselves from the Bad Boy record producer. These serious allegations have prompted several music industry heavyweights, including The Weeknd, Usher, Drake, and Kevin Hart, to sever ties with Combs. Additionally, earlier this month, New York Mayor Eric Adams asked the controversial artist to return the City's key following the release of a viral clip.