In brief Simplifying... In brief Imtiaz Ali, the director of the cult classic 'Tamasha', humorously suggested an alternate ending for the film.

He envisioned the lead character, Jordan (played by Ranbir Kapoor), becoming a corrupt music industry head, and the love story of Ved and Tara (played by Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) not culminating in a union, but with Ved idolizing Tara as his muse. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Imtiaz Ali speculates on his characters' lives

Imtiaz Ali is unsatisfied with 'Tamasha's ending; offers alternative narrative

By Isha Sharma 10:30 am Jul 06, 202410:30 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently amused audiences at The Indian Express's Expresso event with his humorous speculations about the current lives of his popular characters from his acclaimed movies. He suggested that Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, would be "at a divorce lawyer's office." He also spoke about the fates of Jordan from Rockstar and Ved-Tara from Tamasha.

Character evolution

Ali imagines 'Rockstar's Jordan as a corrupt music mogul

Ali humorously suggested that Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) would have evolved into a "corrupt music industry head," owning his own company and being "completely fake and corrupt." This speculation adds an unexpected twist to the character's journey, providing an intriguing perspective on his potential future. The film, released in 2011, is one of Kapoor's most acclaimed projects and has emerged into a cult classic over the years.

Alternate reality

Ali envisions alternate ending for 'Tamasha's Ved and Tara

Regarding Ved and Tara from Tamasha, played by Kapoor and Deepika Padukone respectively, Ali said, "The ideal ending of Tamasha would have been if they hadn't gotten together but he would have still idolized her as his muse." "I wish that was the ending actually but that thought came a little late so in that scenario they would be separate and she would always be watching his shows but not telling him that she had come for it."