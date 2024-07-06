In brief Simplifying... In brief Emraan Hashmi recently spoke about his past feud with Mallika Sherawat, attributing it to youthful impulsiveness and stating that it's all in the past.

'All bygones': Emraan Hashmi discusses past feud with Mallika Sherawat

10:07 am Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently addressed his long-standing feud with co-star Mallika Sherawat, which began in the early 2000s. The two actors, who were known for their onscreen chemistry in Anurag Basu's Murder, had a fallout after the film's release. However, in April this year, they were seen hugging and chatting at an event in Mumbai, signaling an end to their 20-year-long dispute.

Hashmi reflects on past conflict, explains reasons

Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Hashmi described his recent encounter with Sherawat as "very warm and cordial." He attributed their past conflict to youthful impulsiveness, stating "We were young and stupid at that time." "You go through a phase in your life when your decision-making power is so limited that and you're just so impulsive. Some mean things were said by her and some by me. But those are all bygones."

Hashmi now wishes to work with her again

The Tiger 3 actor further said, "We kept all of that aside. It was long back. It was very nice seeing and meeting her. She was very warm and so was I. She's a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with." To recall, Murder remains a striking film in both Sherawat and Hashmi's filmography and is known for its steamy scenes.

Hashmi's cheeky comments sparked public feud

The public feud between Hashmi and Sherawat became a hot topic after the release of Murder. It was sparked by some cheeky comments made by Hashmi about Sherawat on the talk show Koffee With Karan, when he called her the "worst kisser" among all actors he had worked with. In response, Sherawat later retorted that a snake she kissed in another film was a better kisser than Hashmi.

Work: Hashmi anticipates release of 'Showtime's second part

On the professional front, Hashmi is eagerly awaiting the release of the second part of his Disney+ Hotstar series, Showtime, on July 12. Reflecting on the positive feedback he received for the first part of the series, Hashmi told the portal, "[The show] captured the idiosyncrasies of producers and stars in an industry where relationships are fickle, transient and fleeting and where there's no permanence of success and failure and stocks go up and down."