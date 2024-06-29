In brief Simplifying... In brief "Inside Out 2" is making waves at the box office, surpassing the earnings of "Frozen" and setting a 2024 record with $411.8M in domestic earnings.

'Inside Out 2' breaks box office records, surpasses original film

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:38 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Disney and Pixar's sequel, Inside Out 2, has made a remarkable impact at the box office, amassing a global haul of $863.1M. This impressive figure surpasses the lifetime gross of its predecessor, Inside Out, which earned $859M worldwide. Just 16 days post-release, it now stands as the 19th highest-grossing animated film globally and is projected to continue its ascent up the chart.

Domestic triumph

'Inside Out 2' outperformed 'Frozen,' nears $1B mark

On the domestic front (North America), Inside Out 2 has garnered $411.8M, outdoing the gross collection of Frozen, which stood at $401M. This achievement places it as the ninth highest-grossing animated film in US history. Despite a shrinking global box office due to geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 impacts, the sequel crossed the $800M mark in just 12 days, positioning it among the top 10 highest-grossing animated films ever and nearing the coveted $1B milestone.

Unprecedented success

'Inside Out 2' topped other animated films, set 2024 record

Inside Out 2 has outperformed other animated films such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, Finding Nemo, and 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the US box office. With total earnings of $387.8M domestically and $411.9M internationally, it has become the highest-grossing movie of 2024 since its release on June 10, surpassing Dune: Part Two. The film is on track to become Pixar's first to reach the $1B milestone since 2019.

Box office battle

'Inside Out 2' faces competition, boosts Pixar's fortunes

Despite its record-breaking success, Inside Out 2 is up against new releases such as Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One, Warner Bros.'s big-budget Western Horizon, and the Indian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Nevertheless, the film's triumph has provided a much-needed boost for struggling movie theaters and for Pixar. It has sparked a sense of joy within the Disney-owned animation empire that hasn't been felt in years.