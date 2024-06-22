Matthew Lewis in 'no rush' to rejoin 'Harry Potter' universe
Matthew Lewis, famed for his long-running portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, talked about the possibility of a return for the upcoming TV reboot. Speaking with PEOPLE, Lewis stated he is "not in any rush to go back to the world" of Harry Potter. Despite this, he did not dismiss the idea outright and expressed curiosity about how his character might evolve in the new series.
He is interested to see an adult Neville
Speaking about the upcoming reboot, he said, "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it." In contrast, separately, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, confirmed he will not be participating in the reboot.
Lewis enjoys performing variety of roles
Lewis, who spent a decade filming the original Harry Potter series, told PEOPLE, "The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span." He expressed his love for the ever-changing nature of his job, stating "I've been a nurse, I've been a police officer, I've been a soldier, I've been a wizard...I never know what's up next, and I love that."
'Harry Potter' reboot to run for a decade
The upcoming HBO reboot is set to run for 10 consecutive years and each season will cover one book. The seven books in the series, authored by JK Rowling, are Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.