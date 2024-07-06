In brief Simplifying... In brief The high-budget sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD', inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, has been a box office hit, raking in over ₹430cr in India and surpassing ₹650cr globally.

The film, featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, tells the story of a woman in a dystopian world who is believed to be carrying the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.

What's the story The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led film Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a 23% drop in box office collections on its ninth day, netting ₹17.25cr, as reported by Sacnilk. Despite this dip, the movie has been performing well in India and globally with a gross total of ₹677.5cr in worldwide business. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is reported to be one of India's most expensive productions with a budget exceeding ₹600cr.

Collection

Film's total earnings stand at ₹432cr in India

On Day 9, the film garnered ₹17.25cr, with approximately ₹9cr coming from the Hindi market. It recorded an overall 21.42% Hindi occupancy. This marked a decline from Thursday's earnings of ₹22.4cr. As of the first nine days, the film has amassed a cumulative collection of ₹432cr across all languages in India. Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate without facing significant competition this week.

Global success

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed ₹650cr mark globally

The high-budget sci-fi film, released in six languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English on June 27, has surpassed the ₹650cr mark in worldwide collections across all languages. During its nine-day run in theatres, Kalki 2898 AD, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, accumulated ₹431.55cr net. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh lauded the film's performance on social media with Bala stating "#Kalki2898AD has crossed ₹800cr at the WW Box Office, (sic)."

Film details

'Kalki 2898 AD': A star-studded, high-budget sci-fi film

Kalki 2898 AD, set in the year 2898 and inspired by revered Hindu epic Mahabharata, is a post-apocalyptic Tollywood film. The movie features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani alongside Prabhas and Padukone. The film revolves around Sum-80 (Padukone), who becomes pregnant and attracts the attention of Yaskin—the god of a dystopian world. However, she finds a protector in Ashwatthama (Bachchan), who believes she is carrying Kalki—the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.