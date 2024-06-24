In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's latest film, 'Chandu Champion', is nearing the ₹50 crore mark at the box office, with a total collection of ₹49.25 crore in ten days.

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's recent sports biopic, Chandu Champion, is creating a buzz at the box office. The film, which narrates the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, has received nationwide acclaim and is currently leading at the box office. After a consistent performance, the movie saw a significant rise in earnings over the weekend and is now nearing the ₹50 crore mark.

Earnings breakdown

'Chandu Champion' box office earnings detailed

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Chandu Champion garnered ₹6.50 crore on its tenth day in theaters, taking its total collection to ₹49.25 crore. The film's daily earnings have fluctuated since its release, starting with ₹4.75 crore on the first day, peaking at ₹9.75 crore on the third day, and then gradually declining until a resurgence on the ninth day with earnings of ₹4.85 crore.

Film's impact

'Chandu Champion' lauded for portrayal of resilience

The film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, stars Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Chandu Champion has been praised for its depiction of determination and resilience and for Aaryan's physical transformation for the role. It is Aaryan's first release of the year and will be followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.