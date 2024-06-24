In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunny Deol is set to star in an action-packed film directed by Gopichand Malineni, inspired by real-life events.

Sunny Deol begins shooting for 'SDGM'

Sunny Deol-Gopichand Malineni's film is inspired by unusual real-life events

What's the story Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, fresh from the success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023), recently began shooting for Telugu director Gopichand Malineni's upcoming film, tentatively named SDGM. The filming commenced on June 22 in Hyderabad with a village set designed by Avinash Kolla. Malineni, recognized for Krack and Veera Simha Reddy, promises to showcase Deol in an unprecedented action role in this real-life-inspired story.

Action choreography

Malineni teased Deol's 'never-before-seen action avatar'

Malineni's first Hindi film venture is set to be an action-packed entertainer, featuring strong action sequences choreographed by Anal Arasu, Ram-Lakshman, and Naga Venkat Naga. The director told Mid-Day, "I'll present him in a never-before-seen action avatar. Sunny sir doesn't play a man in uniform. While it is the story of a common man who takes on [the system] to fight for what is right, it is an unusual concept."

Story

An A-lister from the South has also been cast

Malineni further added, "The story is inspired from various real-life incidents, which people will [understand] when they watch the movie." "There are strong action set-pieces in this movie. That's why we have signed three action directors. Most of the stunts are raw and real." "We have cast a top south actor as the antagonist, which we will reveal when the time is right," he further teased.

Production details

'SDGM' touted as India's biggest action film

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is being hailed as the country's biggest action film. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, with Rishi Punjabi serving as the cinematographer. In addition to its Hindi release, the movie will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra are also a part of the cast.