In brief Simplifying... In brief Tanushree Dutta, who sparked the #MeToo movement in India, has called Nana Patekar a "pathological liar" in response to his denial of her sexual abuse allegations.

Dutta compared her experiences to those of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed regret over working with Patekar.

Despite the case being dismissed due to lack of evidence, Dutta remains committed to her fight for justice.

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of lying

'Pathological liar': Tanushree Dutta hits back at Nana Patekar

By Isha Sharma 09:27 am Jun 24, 202409:27 am

What's the story Actor Tanushree Dutta has publicly labeled fellow actor Nana Patekar a "pathological liar" in response to his recent denial of the #MeToo allegations she made against him in 2018. In an interview, Patekar dismissed these accusations as falsehoods, stating, "I knew that it (the allegations) was all a lie." Now, Dutta has responded to this denial by claiming that Patekar had framed and mentally tortured her, a claim she says is known to many in Mumbai.

Legal action

Dutta considers filing additional charges against Patekar

Dutta, while speaking to Times Now, said, "How big a liar Nana Patekar is the whole world knows now. He knows that I may be contemplating another FIR on Nana for conspiracy to murder, criminal intimidation and threat, stalking, and causing physical harm." Detailing her ordeal in the wake of the #MeToo movement, she said, "I went through severe harassment by unknown groups of people during the last few years. I was followed and stalked by strangers wherever I went."

Manipulations

Dutta on how her fate is similar to SSR

Dutta drew a reference to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and added, "The situations I was in and having to navigate through seemed very much like what Sushant Singh Rajput might have gone through, but thank God I survived all this. He thought that I would be dead by now but I survived." "People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar."

Regret

Dutta expresses regret over working with Patekar

Despite the challenges she has faced, Dutta remains committed to her fight for justice. "I also want to ask him... Please tell the world how your oldest son died mysteriously. It's good that the dead can't talk... but for those of us who can listen to souls...we know the truth!" Concluding her statements, she expressed regret over her decision to work with Patekar on the film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, describing it as her "biggest professional mistake."

Patekar's statement

'Everyone knew the truth': Patekar

While speaking to The Lallantop, the Welcome actor had said, "Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened?" He also discussed the role of social media in shaping public perceptions about him, saying he neither reads nor pays attention to online comments about him. "We should know how right or wrong we are. That's the only important thing," he added.

#MeToo

Background of the case and eventual conclusion

Dutta ignited the MeToo movement in India in 2018 by accusing Patekar. She specifically alleged that during the filming of a song, Patekar had attempted to sexually abuse her. Following Dutta's accusations, an FIR was filed against the veteran actor. However, the case was dismissed within a year due to insufficient evidence and a lack of witnesses.