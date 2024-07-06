In brief Simplifying... In brief Karan Johar, renowned filmmaker, takes pride in his hard-earned wealth and refuses to apologize for enjoying it.

Karan Johar defends family's sacrifices for Dharma Productions

Karan Johar reveals why he is unapologetic about his wealth

01:27 pm Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has strongly defended his wealth, attributing it to the sacrifices made by his family during the early years of Dharma Productions. Founded by his father, Yash Johar, in 1979, the company initially struggled financially after its debut film Dostana. Johar revealed that his mother Hiroo sold her flat and jewelry to finance subsequent films while his father sold a small property in Delhi.

Johar told journalist Faye D'Souza, "We were not 'wealthy.' We were what you call middle class to upper middle class. We always had food on the table, I went to a really good school, and my dad drove a reasonably good car. We never traveled out of the country because we couldn't afford it." "I always punched above my weight and lived beyond my means because of my father."

The filmmaker continued, "A lot of the money that we have made at Dharma has been made since I started directing." "I feel very proud that I could live my father's dream." "There have been times when I worked for 18 hours a day. I work through weekends and national holidays. I work every day. I work for about 16 to 20 hours every day. I sleep for only five hours. I am never going to apologize for that."

Johar refused to regret for enjoying the fruits of his labor, saying "I don't want to apologize for spending money on things that give me joy." "I love shopping; it's therapeutic for me. Why should I apologize for the wealth I earned through hard work?" Johar's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023; as a producer, he is awaiting the release of Bad Newz on July 19.