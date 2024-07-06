Zakir Khan's new comedy show to feature Rithvik Dhanjani-Gopal Datt
Standup comedian Zakir Khan is venturing into television hosting with his new reality show, Aapka Apna Zakir. A report by ETimes has revealed that the ensemble cast will include notable actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Gopal Datt. The source said, "The show will be curated by Zakir Khan and will feature several artistes playing various characters." It is set to air on Sony TV.
Dhanjani and Datt's career profiles
Dhanjani is best recognized for his role in Pavitra Rishta. He has earlier hosted shows like Nach Baliye 7 and India's Got Talent 8. Datt, meanwhile, is a renowned theatre actor featured in Tere Naam and Delhi Crime. He is also known for Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Kaalkoot. The show promises an "interesting mix of artists who will take the audience on a fun ride," combining laughter, shaayari (poetry), and zindagi ke nuskhe (life hacks).
Khan's unique style to resonate with all ages
Khan, known for his humor-infused style, will share insightful anecdotes expected to connect with viewers across different age groups. The show also plans to keep the excitement alive with surprise guest appearances. Khan has gained nationwide acclaim for his stand-up specials such as Haq se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, and Mannpasand. All of these are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.